Rep. Vaupel Introduces Legislation To Lower Prescription Costs

July 22, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





A local lawmaker has introduced a plan that aims to improve prescription drug price transparency in Michigan.



Republican State Representative Hank Vaupel of Fowlerville was joined by fellow bill sponsors, Rep. Bronna Kahle (R-Adrian) and Rep. Tyrone Carter (D-Detroit) to formally introduce the legislative package on Tuesday.



The bipartisan plan requires drug manufacturers to submit information about how their products are priced to the Michigan Department of Information and Financial Services. Vaupel, who chairs the House Health Policy Committee, said that will provide a necessary level of consumer protection and help policymakers better understand the factors behind increasing prescription medication costs. Vaupel says families and individuals struggle to pay for the prescription medications they need to be healthy and by holding everyone within the drug supply chain accountable, they can help protect consumers from inflated prices. Vaupel added many of Michigan’s older residents are on fixed incomes and cannot afford to purchase some of their prescriptions due solely to the increase in cost. While his plan doesn’t specifically place limitations on drug pricing, the legislator said it does provide clarity to a very complex and confusing section of the state’s health care industry.



Information about other bills in the package can be found in the attached press release. The legislation is expected to be referred to the House Health Policy Committee for consideration.