Local Lawmaker Returns Office Allotment Back To State

February 1, 2020

Another local lawmaker has returned his share of office allotment back to state of Michigan.



Republican State Representative Hank Vaupel of Fowlerville announced recently that he has returned $13,969.27 of his 2019 office budget allotment back to the State of Michigan. Each year, representative’s offices are given an allotment to cover the costs for the year. That includes staff salaries, office supplies, postage and telephones. In Vaupel’s case the allotment amounted to $107,000, meaning he returned approximately 13% of his budget. The office is required to budget their allotment to cover those costs for the year. Vaupel says during his time in Lansing, he’s made it a priority to serve with Livingston County values. Vaupel said he’s happy to report for a fifth year in a row that his office has been fiscally responsible with local taxpayer dollars while serving in Lansing. Residents in need of assistance with state government or wishing to express their view on pending legislation are encouraged to contact Vaupel’s office by calling (517) 373-8835 or email HankVaupel@House.mi.gov



Last week, Republican State Senator Lana Theis of Brighton Township announced that she returned $10,721.77 that was left over from her 2019 office budget of $281,200, for a savings of about 4%, while Republic State Representative Ann Bollin, also of Brighton Township, returned $8,111.31 of her $104,000 office budget, or about 8% of the total. (JM/JK)