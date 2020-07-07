Local Lawmaker Named To Nursing Home Task Force

July 7, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local lawmaker is among those named to a nursing home task force.



State Representative Hank Vaupel, chair of the House Health Policy Committee, has been appointed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer to serve on the state’s Michigan Nursing Homes COVID-19 Preparedness Task Force. The Fowlerville Republican said being a senior himself, he’s “eager to get to work and find effective solutions to protect vulnerable nursing home residents who need people advocating on their behalf." Vaupel added the impact the virus has had on the elderly population, "...especially those living in nursing homes, has been horrific and he’s proud to give them a voice during this uncertain time."



The task force was created under Executive Order 2020-135, which according to a release from Vaupel's office, "...comes in response to increased COVID-19 cases among nursing home residents that resulted from the administration’s decision to put recovering COVID-19 patients into nursing homes." Whitmer's order states that, "...the challenges involved in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes are formidable. Federal leadership on how best (to) navigate the COVID-19 pandemic in nursing homes has been in short supply."



The nursing home task force has until August 31st to provide the governor with recommendations for how COVID-19 patients should be cared for at nursing home facilities in the case of a second wave of the health crisis. The task force will include a Republican and Democratic state representative and senator, Licensing and Regulatory Affairs officials, and 13 individuals with “personal or professional interest” in nursing home residents or workers.