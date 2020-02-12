Vaupel Named Legislator Of The Year by Michigan Optometrists

February 12, 2020

State Representative Hank Vaupel has been named 2019 Legislator of the Year by Michigan Optometric Association.



The Fowlerville Republican says it has been a privilege working with the association as chairman of the House Health Policy Committee – adding they do great work on behalf of hundreds of optometrists across Michigan. Vaupel says he’s appreciates that the association has always brought forward issues that help others. As a glasses wearer himself, Vaupel said he appreciates the work these doctors do for our state. Legislation was recently n referred to the Health Policy Committee that seeks to improve learning experiences for students with vision problems. Specifically, this proposal would allow schools to inform a student’s parents of exhibited vision deficiencies and encourage them to seek an examination from an optometrist.



Anyone curious about Vaupel’s priorities as chair of the House Health Policy Committee is asked to contact his Lansing office at(517) 373-8835 or by email at HankVaupel@House.mi.gov. (JM)