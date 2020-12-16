Rep. Vaupel Bids Farewell To House

December 16, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





After three terms serving in the State House, Representative Hank Vaupel has bid farewell to his colleagues in Lansing.



The 47th District State Representative is term limited and leaving the House following six years of service. The Fowlerville Republican delivered a short farewell speech to the House chamber on Tuesday, saying, I’ve found very competent, professional, dedicated people at every level of government, and I would like to thank everyone I’ve had the honor to work with.”



Vaupel continued, saying, “This year especially with COVID has been a challenge. It’s been a year that, due to the pandemic, we’ve not always known what the next day or the next hour would bring as we travel this uncertain journey. I was often reminded of what a mentor always told me when things got a little out of kink and we didn’t know where we were going. He’d always say, ‘Keep calm. Don’t worry about the mule going blind. Just keep loading the wagon.’”



Vaupel is exiting as the Chair of the House Health Policy Committee and served as Co-Chair of the House C.A.R.E.S. Mental Health Task Force. He was the named Legislator of the Year in 2017 by the Michigan Pharmacists Association and again in 2018 by the Michigan Association of Health Plans. His bills for increased prescription drug cost transparency are currently moving through Lansing. A veterinarian for nearly 4 decades before taking office, Vaupel has also passed bills to allow safer and more humane animal euthanasia’s among his other accomplishments.



Vaupel will be succeeded in 2021 by current Livingston County Commissioner and former Sheriff Bob Bezotte.