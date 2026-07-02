23-Year-Old Worker Dies In Handy Township Trench Collapse

July 2, 2026

Matthew Hutchison / Dan Martin / Jessica Mathews / News@whmi.com





A 23-year-old man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a workplace accident at a commercial construction site in Handy Township.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 1st, to a construction site near Grand River Avenue and Nicholson Road for a report of an industrial accident.



Sheriff Michael Murphy said preliminary investigation indicates employees were placing underground tanks in a trench when the trench collapsed, trapping the man for a short period of time.



Deputies and workers at the scene were able to extricate the man from the trench and attempted life-saving efforts. The man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.



Deputies were assisted by the Fowlerville Police Department, Fowlerville Area Fire Department, Livingston County EMS, the Livingston County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration.



The Sheriff’s Office said no additional information regarding the victim or the company will be released at this time. Any additional information is expected to come from MIOSHA, as the incident is being treated as a worksite accident.