Handy Township Crash Sends Fowlerville Teen To Hospital

May 1, 2019

A Fowlerville teen was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday evening in Handy Township.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says they were dispatched at about 6pm to a single-vehicle crash on Van Orden Road, east of Wallace Road. A preliminary investigation revealed that a 16-year-old Fowlerville resident was eastbound on Van Orden in a 2006 GMC Yukon when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver’s 15-year-old brother was in the front seat of the Yukon and received life-threatening injuries.



He was transported to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing while the driver was treated and released at the scene to family members. Both occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor. The accident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Bureau. (JK)