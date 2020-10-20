Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash In Handy Township

October 20, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



An elderly woman has passed away following a motor vehicle accident in Handy Township, Monday afternoon.



At approximately 3pm Monday, deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a two vehicle accident at the intersection of Cemetery Road and Grand River. The road would be partially closed for approximately 2 hours.



According to a Sheriff’s Office report, a preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2008 Mercury Mariner being driven by an 80-year-old female resident from Fowlerville was southbound on Cemetery, attempting to turn left onto eastbound Grand River. As she turned, she failed to yield to a 2020 Jeep Cherokee being operated by a 29-year-old woman from Fowlerville travelling westbound. The broadside crash caused the Mariner to overturn before coming to a rest on the shoulder.



The driver of the Mariner sustained fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other driver was treated at the scene and released. Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Fowlerville Police Department, the Fowlerville Area Fire Department, and Livingston County EMS. The incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Major Crash Team.