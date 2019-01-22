Handy & Howell Twp. To Share Cost Of Owosso Road Fix

A stretch of Owosso Road in Handy and Howell Townships will be repaired this summer in a joint project with the Livingston County Road Commission.



The portion of Owosso Road between Grand River Avenue and Allen Road will be repaired and repaved, with work scheduled to begin after July 1st. The scope of the work includes rebuilding parts of the road, with improvements to drainage and culverts as well. The Road Commission will cover the cost of repairs for a 0.6 mile piece of the road from Grand River Avenue to Marr Road. Handy and Howell Townships will split the estimated $485,000 cost of rehabilitating 1.4 miles of the road from Marr Road to Allen Road.



Handy Township’s Board of Trustees met Monday and approved their $250,000 share of the project. Township Supervisor Ed Alverson tells WHMI the project won’t begin until after the first of July so that the municipality can use funds from the current fiscal year and the coming one. Alverson says the township does not have the full $250,000 in their 2018/2019 budget to cover their share, hence the project’s start date.



Alverson says the work is needed as the road is in “poor condition”, with over 2,000 cars traveling along the stretch per day. (DK)