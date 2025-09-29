Handful of Genesee Co. School Districts Closed Due to Church Shooting

September 29, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A handful of Genesee County school districts remain closed Monday, following Sunday's shooting and fire at a the Church of Jesus Christ and Ladder Day Saints in Grand Blanc Township.



Four people are confirmed dead, another eight people still hospitalized. The shooter, a 40-year-old ex-Marine from Burton, was killed in a shootout with police.



“GBCS will be closed tomorrow, Monday, September 29, 2025,” reads an announcement on Grand Blanc Community Schools’ Facebook page and website.



Families and staff in the district received a letter in their email from district Superintendent Dr. Trevor Alward, per the announcement.



Atherton Community Schools also will be closed to start the week.



The district posted a statement on its Facebook page, noting the closure is taking place “due to the tragic events in our neighboring community and ongoing police presence in our area.”



“Classes resume Tuesday, September 30, with counseling and support available,” the statement continues. “Please keep our neighbors in your thoughts during this difficult time.”



Officials at Goodrich Area Schools also made the decision to be closed on Monday.



“Due to the tragic events that have impacted our families and our neighboring community and the ongoing police presence in the area today, Goodrich Area Schools and the Children’s Center will be closed on Monday, September 29th,” reads a statement on the district’s website.



“We know this tragedy has weighed heavily on our students, staff, and families. The visible police activity throughout the community has created understandable distraction and unease,” the statement continues.



“We believe taking this day will allow space for healing and for families to be together. When we resume on Tuesday, September 30th we will have additional counseling and support for our students and staff.



Lastly, keep our families and our neighbors in your thoughts as they navigate through this difficult time."



Photo from AP.