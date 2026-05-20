Hamlet of Hell, MI is For Sale

May 20, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Swisher Commercial has listed Hell, MI for sale, including four parcels across 7.21 acres, for $625,000.



According to the listing for HellMi LLC, it includes two buildings -- a 2,000 square foot former restaurant building and the 1,644 square foot Screams Souvenirs from Hell & Helloween and the Creamatory ice cream parlor inside the shop.



There's also a wedding chapel, mini-golf course and more in the historic unincorporated community off Patterson Lake Road in Putnam Township. near Pinckney.



The listing describes it as a "Turnkey Novelty Retail Destination & Established Michigan Tourist-Favorite, with Strong Branding & Customer Loyalty."



Contact Bart Wise at (734) 662-3778 or bartw@swishercommercial.com, to schedule a property tour.



More information is linked below.