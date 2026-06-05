Owner Of Local Martial Arts Studio Charged With 2nd Degree CSC

June 5, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The owner of a martial arts studio in Hamburg Township is facing criminal charges for alleged sexual contact with a teen.



Court records show 30-year-old Zachary Kaufman was arraigned on three felony counts of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct - relationship. A $500,000 cash/surety bond was set.



WDIV Detroit first reported this story. It quoted Livingston County Prosecutor Carolyn Henry as saying “This defendant went through a period of grooming this minor victim, purchasing expensive gifts, taking the victim on trips”. Kaufman was said to have denied the allegations.



Kaufman owns Way of Life Martial Arts studio. WDIV reports he was also a former part-time aide at Light of the World Academy in Pinckney, and is currently barred from that property.



Police Chief Richard Duffany said the victim came forward with one of his parents to the police station, and all of the alleged incidents occurred at a private residence.



A probable cause conference is set June 16th before Judge Daniel Bain in 53rd District Court.