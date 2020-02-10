Hamburg Woman Rams Police Car Following Chase

February 10, 2020

A Hamburg Township woman is in custody after leading police on a chase early this morning.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says that just before 3am, Livingston Central Dispatch broadcast a “be on the lookout” bulletin for a Jeep Cherokee that had fled a traffic stop in White Lake Township. The Cherokee reportedly had an improper registration plate and the driver was described as being possibly intoxicated. The Cherokee was later spotted on westbound I-96 near Dorr Road in Genoa Township, where deputies along with Michigan State Police attempted to stop it when the driver fled at a high rate of speed. The vehicle exited onto westbound Grand River at the Lake Chemung exit and then turned north onto Latson Road. The pursuit was terminated south of Highland Road.



However, deputies continued to travel north on Latson Road when they observed the vehicle in the front yard of a residence in the 3100 block of Latson Road. As deputies pulled into the driveway, the Jeep accelerated and rammed into one of the patrol vehicles. The suspect vehicle then fled south on Latson to westbound Highland Road until it ultimately went south on US-23. Deputies were then able to utilize what they described as a “Pursuit intervention technique” to end the chase. The driver failed to comply with commands and was ultimately removed from the vehicle and taken into custody.



She has been identified as 25-year-old Averie Rae Wilson OF Hamburg Township. She was lodged at the Livingston County Jail pending charges from the Livingston County Prosecutor's Office for fleeing and eluding, operating with the presence of marijuana and other counts. (JK)