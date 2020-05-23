Hamburg Woman Enters Plea To Police Chase & Crash

A Hamburg Township woman charged with leading a high-speed police chase and ramming a patrol car has entered a plea.



25-year-old Averie Rae Wilson was charged following the February 10th incident that authorities say began when she fled a traffic stop in White Lake Township. Her Jeep Cherokee was later spotted on westbound I-96 near Dorr Road in Genoa Township, where Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies, along with Michigan State Police, attempted to stop it. A high rate chase ensued that eventually led onto northbound Latson Road. Although the pursuit was terminated south of Highland Road, deputies continued to travel north when they observed the vehicle in the front yard of a residence in the 3100 block of Latson Road.



As deputies pulled into the driveway, Wilson accelerated and rammed into one of the patrol vehicles and then fled south on Latson, ultimately ending up southbound on US-23. Deputies were then able to utilize what they described as a “pursuit intervention technique” to end the chase. Officers say Wilson failed to comply with commands and had to be forcibly removed from the vehicle and taken into custody.



In court on Friday, Wilson pleaded no contest to 3rd degree fleeing and eluding police, felonious assault, resisting and obstructing a police and being a habitual offender based on a past drug conviction. In exchange for the plea, three other counts were dropped. Wilson faces at least a year in jail when she is sentenced June 11th.