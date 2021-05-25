Three Road Projects Bring Delays Today In Hamburg Township

May 25, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Three construction advisories have been issued for work in Hamburg Township today that could cause some headaches for motorists.



Chip sealing projects are scheduled to begin on three different roadways; Whitewood Road from McGregor to Shehan Road, Shehan Road from Whitewood Road to M-36, and Swarthout Road from the township line to Pettysville Road.



Two-way traffic will be maintained through flag control. The Livingston County Road Commission advises that there will be high traffic impact and those traveling in any of the identified areas should expect major delays.



The work is expected to be completed today but that is subject to change.