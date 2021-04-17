Road Closures Planned For Culvert Work In Hamburg Township

April 17, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Culvert work will result in a road closure in Hamburg Township next week.



The Livingston County Road Commission has issued two construction advisories for culverts at Whitewood and Cordley Lake Roads.



On Monday, Whitewood Road will be closed between Cordley Lake Road and Arrow Pass from 6 am to 9pm. On Tuesday, Whitewood Road will be closed between Cordley Lake Road and Crystal Drive - again from 6am to 9pm.



The Road Commission advises that the road will be completely closed to thru traffic for the work on both days, which involves removing tube crossings and placing new culverts.



Local traffic will have access and signs advising of the closures are in place.