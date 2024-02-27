Proposed Townhome Project Progressing In Hamburg Township

Jessica Mathews



A proposed project that calls for new townhomes, a retail building, and updated gas station is moving forward in Hamburg Township.



The Planning Commission met recently to recommend approval of a preliminary site plan application for a general planned unit development or G-P-U-D for the "Hamburg Village Townhomes” project located at Hamburg Road and M-36.



40 townhomes are being proposed in nine, two-story buildings of varying sizes ranging from 900-square-feet to just under 1,200-square-feet with a community center. A separate parcel will include a gas station building attached to a mixed-use retail residential building and a gas station canopy of 12 stalls. Original plans called for a smaller project with 28 townhomes but additional parcels were acquired in 2023.



The applicant is Ronny Hamama with RDH Properties, who is the longtime owner of the existing Mobil gas station at the site that will be revamped. Some changes made include patios at every townhome.



Changes were made based on input during a December meeting when the item was tabled. Some concerns have been raised about associated traffic from the project and changes to the overall look of the area.



Under the G-P-U-D, certain waivers are permitted and the recommended approval would allow for a 6-foot buffer on the east and west sides of the development. Other conditions were also specified.



Commissioner John Hamlin was the lone dissenting vote, saying some requirements for the betterment of the township and protection of residents were not being met - including a 20-foot buffer with trees and bushes he felt would help with the elimination of existing woodlands. He commented the development will result in “pretty shocking and many disturbing changes to this area of the township”, saying they owe it to affected neighbors to make sure rules are followed and required protections are provided.



Commissioner Victor Leabu noted they have no control over the intersection as it’s controlled by MDOT but feels something needs to be done as it is a dangerous intersection. While they might have opinions, he reiterated it is ultimately up to MDOT.



Chairman Jeff Muck said he appreciated the changes being made, especially with the rear patios being added so people have an outdoor space. A trail is also included that wraps around a retention pond.



The project next heads to the township board for review in April.