Funding Approved For Stream Gauging Station On Huron River

November 10, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Hamburg Township Board met this week and unanimously approved an agreement for the continued operation of a stream gauging station on the Huron River.



The joint funding agreement is with the U.S. Geological Survey or USGS.



Located at the Winans Lake Road bridge in Hamburg Township, the station measures the discharge and levels of the Huron River. Data from that station is collected by the National Weather Service in order to predict potential flooding in Green Oak and Hamburg Townships.



Supervisor Pat Hohl noted this is the 14th year of the funding agreement – saying the gauges in the river are seriously important to their flood forecast and being aware of what’s coming down the river as well as water levels. Hohl said the gauge is also used to calculate the weed shift in the summer - which prompts their weed harvesting in the Huron River.



The total cost of the program is $15,700 and the agreement runs through September 30th of 2024.



Hamburg Township contributes $12,500 and the USGS contributes $3,200.



Hamburg’s portion is split equally between the township, Green Oak Township, and the Livingston County Drain Commissioner’s Office.