Hamburg Twp Woman Charged for Attempting to Rob Her Mother

June 15, 2023

April O'Neil



A woman from Hamburg Township faces felony charges after attempting to rob her own mother in the drive-through lane of a bank in the Village of Pinckney.



The incident happened on Tuesday, June 13th and Pinckney Police released official information to the public on Wednesday, June 14th.



Thursday, June 15th is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.



In regards to the incident, Chief Garrison with Pinckney Police stated that we cannot allow abuse of our senior citizens, especially by family members.







Below is a copy of the official press release from Pinckney Police:



Incident: Felonious Assault/Armed Robbery



On June 13th, the Pinckney Police were dispatched to a bank within the Village on a report from the employees that an older female in the drive-thru lanes passed a note saying, “Help me Call 911.”



Pinckney officers responded and located the vehicle and after interviewing the driver and passenger, contacted Hamburg Township PD as well as the Livingston Co. Sheriff’s office for assistance.



The passenger in the vehicle, a 35 year old Hamburg woman, was placed under arrest for attempted armed robbery as well as other crimes.



The elderly driver is the suspect’s mother and was unharmed during this incident.



This incident began in Hamburg Township at the victim’s residence.



Without the help of an astute bank staff, this incident could have ended much worse.



The Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office authorized the charge of attempted armed robbery. There is currently a $250,000 cash bond for the suspect.