Hamburg Twp Residents Watch Huron River Rise Into Backyards

January 30, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Flooding along the Huron River in Hamburg Township is nothing new, so the level of nervousness caused by this week's warning varies, depending on who you ask.



Tom Quinton has lived along the river 50 years.



"This is every spring and every winter. I'm not worried about it. No," he told WHMI News.



Neighbor Linda Schweizer moved in just 13 years ago.



"If we get a lot more rain, they yeah, check back. I'll be getting real worried," she says. "It’s getting higher and higher each time we flood because of new construction, and our yard happens to be sinking."



She also says a nearby drain is plugged.



"We keep calling the drain commission and road commission, but we don’t get real far."



The National Weather Service is expected to give another update on its flood warning later this evening.