Hamburg Twp Police: Arrest Made in '25 Armed Robbery of DQ

March 25, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



One person is finally in custody and a second person is still being sought in last year's armed robbery of the Dairy Queen on M-36 in Hamburg Township.



The robbery occurred the night of September 17, 2025 at approximately 9:30pm when one suspect entered the location wearing a mask and gloves. According to a release, the suspect produced a handgun and held the three employees at gunpoint while he took money and other personal items from the employees. During the robbery, the suspect punched two of the employees.



The suspect fled westbound on foot through the parking lot. The two employees who were physically assaulted were transported to the hospital by Livingston County EMS.



Hamburg Township Police detectives, Officer Kim Leeds and Sgt. Daniel Bromley, took the lead in the investigation.



Officer Leeds and Sgt. Bromley worked in conjunction with multiple state and federal law enforcement agencies over the next 3 months gathering evidence in the case before submitting warrant requests for the two suspects to the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office.



On December 29, 2025, the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office authorized felony charges of armed robbery against the two suspects who are both residents of the state of Illinois.



In late January, one of the suspects was arrested in Illinois and lodged at the Cook County (IL) Jail where he remained while facing local charges and awaiting extradition.



On March 20, 2026, this suspect was extradited back to Michigan and is currently being lodged at the Livingston County Jail on the felony charge of armed robbery out of Hamburg Township.



The second suspect remains at large and is actively being sought by federal authorities.



Hamburg Township officers were assisted in this investigation by the Michigan State Police, Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team (LAWNET), the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshals Service.



Statement from Director of Public Safety Richard Duffany:



“This type of violent crime is exceedingly rare in Hamburg Township and I’m extremely glad that we could identify the suspects in this incident not only for the victims but for the community as a whole.”



“While this case must still proceed through the legal process, I would like to commend Officer Leeds and Sgt. Bromley for their dedicated efforts in this investigation as they worked tirelessly gathering the evidence and building the case which resulted in the issuance of charges against these two suspects. I would also like to thank our state and federal law enforcement partners who were extremely supportive and provided invaluable resources during this investigation.”



Anyone with additional information related to this case or requesting further information please contact Detective Kim Leeds at (810) 231-9391, ext. 462 or via email at kleeds@hamburg.mi.us