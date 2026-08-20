Hamburg Twp Planners Approve Restaurant with Indoor Golf Simulator

August 20, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A new restaurant with an indoor golf simulator is one step closer to opening in Hamburg Township. The planning commission on Wednesday gave the go ahead for Shotz Indoor Golf Lounge to replace the former Bluewater Party Store on Kress Road, along the west side of Zukey Lake.



The site plan now goes to the full Hamburg Township board for final approval.



According to Planning and Zoning Director David Rohr, the project calls for renovating the existing commercial building to include golf simulator bays, food and beverage service and customer seating. No expansion of the building footprint is proposed.



Exterior improvements include modifications to the roof structure to increase interior ceiling height necessary for golf simulator operation.



Site improvements include reconfiguration of the existing parking area, addition of parking spaces, ADA complainant parking and access improvements, updated landscaping as required and associated drainage improvements.



The project is intended to redevelop and enhance an existing commercial property while maintaining compatibility with surrounding land uses and improving the functionality, appearance and safety of the site.



The Planning Commission's agenda and video of Wednesday's meeting is linked below.