Hamburg Twp Municipal Complex Closed Tuesday

July 7, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com





UPDATE 4pm:



The failed well has been successfully replaced, and water service has been restored to the Hamburg Township Municipal Complex.



Hamburg Township Hall and the Police Department Administrative Offices will reopen for regular business on Wednesday, July 8th.



Dolan said "We appreciate everyone's patience and understanding during this unexpected interruption and thank our contractors for their prompt response in completing the repairs".





ORIGINAL:



Hamburg Township Clerk Mike Dolan issued a community alert Tuesday morning, saying "Due to the failure of a well head serving the Hamburg Township Municipal Complex, Hamburg Township Hall, the Library, and the Police Department administrative offices will be closed today."



The alert went on to say police patrol officers remain on duty, and emergency police services are not affected. Only non-essential administrative staff are impacted by the closure.



A contractor is on site working to diagnose the issue, obtain the necessary replacement parts, and restore service as quickly as possible.



The Hamburg Senior Center is not affected, as it is served by a separate well system.



Dolan said, "We appreciate your patience and understanding while repairs are being completed."