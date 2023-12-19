Hamburg Twp Hosts Public Hearings on Road Resurfacing Projects

December 19, 2023

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Hamburg Township is hosting a series of public hearings ahead of its Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday evening to discuss several street projects planned for next year.



"This is part of a program that the board put together in April to resurface subdivision roads, both in private subdivisions and public subdivisions. Right now we're working with about 13 different subdivisions," says township Supervisor Pat Hohl.



"At the end of the process, when all of the special assessment districts are established, then we'll spend the summer selling a bond. All these projects will be financed over a ten-year period."



Hohl says this continues work that was put on hold during COVID.



"This is identical to the program that we did in 2018 and 2019, where we resurfaced the roads in 13 subdivisions at that time."



Tuesday's public hearings begin at 5:30p. The full board of trustees is scheduled to meet at 7p.



You can view the meetings online at the link below.