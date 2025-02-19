Hamburg Twp Buys Former LETS Bus for $1 to Train Police, Fire

February 19, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Hamburg Township police and fire have a new toy to train with. It's a used bus from Livingston Essential Transportation Service, which the agency is selling to the township for $1.



"I called the director of LETS just to confirm, and he said yes, it's just part of them helping the overall public safety within the county, so police and fire can have real-life training," Chief Richard Duffany told the Board of Trustees Tuesday night.



"It's not budgeted. But between police and fire, I think we can each come up with 50 cents and pay the dollar."



Chief Duffany explained the 2015 Ford Eldorado will be used by the SWAT team to train on breaching bus doors. The fire department will then use it to practice extrication.



Hamburg Township trustees approved the purchase by unanimous vote.