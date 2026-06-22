Hamburg Twp Buries Time Capsule as Part of America's 250th Celebration

June 22, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com





Hamburg Township officials celebrated America's 250th anniversary by burying a time capsule in front of the township hall this past weekend.



"We're going to be giving people a reality check of what things were really like, right now in America," Supervisor Jason Negri told CBS Detroit.



The time capsule included history books of Hamburg Township, pictures, drawings, maps and other items.



"Everybody is contributing something, so that in 25 years, when the board in 2051 decides it's time, and they unearth the time capsule, they're going to be able to see what life was like at this point," Negri added.



Negri said the capsule is meant to honor the past, celebrate the present and leave a legacy for the future.



"It's history, right? A lot of people think about history as something that happened such a long time ago. We don't think about the fact we are making history right now," he said.



"If people walk out of here with a renewed sense of patriotism and pride in our nation, that's what we're looking for."



Hamburg Township continues to sell engraved, fundraising bricks to build a Legacy Circle surrounding the time capsule location.



More information is linked below.



Photos courtesy of the Friends of Hamburg Township Library Facebook page.



Negri's full speech was provided to WHMI and is attached.