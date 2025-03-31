Hamburg Twp Board to Hold Public Safety Work Session About Parks

March 31, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Hamburg Township trustees are holding a public safety work session Tuesday to discuss how to handle the growing number of events taking place at local parks.



"Public Safety can no longer handle the workload," Supervisor Pat Hohl told the board last week. "It's weekend after weekend after weekend with high-impact events. There comes a yield point where we just don't have the officers. So, we're going to have to discuss how we're going to approach that."



Trustees last week approved its list of park partners, which Coordinator Deby Henneman explained helps offset some of the upkeep and public safety costs.



"A non-partnering group is going to be somebody from the outside, a non-resident. A partnering group is going to be somebody that has historically helped us with the fields, built the parks the way we have them now. So, their costs are a little less," she said of the park fees.



Meanwhile, talks continue between the township and Legacy Center, which hosts numerous large events each year.



"A lot of the concerns that we have with maintenance, we can't keep up, they're more than happy to help," Henneman added.



"I thought a partnering group kind of makes sense. But it also does make sense to do a non-partnering group and allow them to offset with in-kind donation. They bill us. We bill them. It ends up being a wash, or whatever."