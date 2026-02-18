Hamburg Twp Board Adopts Revised Deficit Elimination Plan to Satisfy MI Treasury

February 18, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Hamburg Township trustees on Tuesday adopted a revised deficit elimination plan for what's called the Police Special Revenue Fund.



"When closing out the books for the last budget year, the Police Special Revenue Fund had a positive balance. However, the prepays are treated as deficit spending when it comes to our type of accounting. Therefore, it wasn't shown as a deficit, or else we would have transferred that dollar amount. It was flagged by the Michigan Department of Treasury. It was just a minor accounting issue," Clerk Mike Dolan told trustees.



Dolan said that under the new law that requires the township to file a debt elimination plan, trustees passed a plan last year, and sent it to the state.



"They rejected our plan and sent it back," he added. "Working with Plante Moran, their response was it wasn't a major deal. It just lacked enough information. They're being picky and they want more."



The revised plan includes an additional transfer of $102,000 to resolve Hamburg Township's Police Special Revenue Fund Deficit for 2025, as well as a transfer as needed to cover current year expenditures.