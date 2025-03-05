Hamburg Twp. Board Adopts Resolution Opposing Truck Size & Weight Increase

March 5, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Hamburg Township Board has approved a resolution opposing any increases in truck size and weight due to safety concerns and to help prevent damage to roads.



The resolution notes roads in the township see significant levels of commercial vehicle traffic and the board is concerned with the welfare of motorists but also the cost, quality, and reliability of road infrastructure. It states “federal legislation allowing heavier or longer semi-trucks would threaten the safety of the traveling public because the larger vehicles would be more difficult to control, would have increased rates of wear and tear on key safety systems such as brakes, steering and tires, and would have increased crash severity”.



The resolution goes on to state “the water table is as little as 18 inches below the roadway in Hamburg Township, which creates difficulties during construction and maintenance. These roads would be uniquely susceptible to increased weights, reducing lifespans and increasing the costs for our taxpayers”.



Supervisor Pat Hol reported during Tuesday's meeting that he and Director of Public Safety/Chief of Police Richard Duffany met recently with Matthew Muir, the Director of Policy and Technology for the Coalition Against Bigger Trucks.



Considering the significant investment of time and money in improving the roads in Hamburg Township, he said it seemed appropriate for the Board of Trustees to consider the resolution in support. It was approved unanimously, with Trustee Chuck Menzies absent.



Hohl said there seems to be a move afoot to increase truck lengths and sizes again, leading to road degradation and safety concerns. He noted they have a road millage and have to fund any repairs, thus are not interested in heavier, longer trucks on local roads.



Hohl pointed Hamburg township has a one-mill road millage and has for the past 9 years, invested approximately $8 (m) million in road improvements and they want to preserve those. It generates over $1.1 (m) million annually.

Hohl also informed the board he received the latest federal PACER rating, which is an engineer analysis of road conditions. He said Hamburg again has the highest road rating in the county - likely one of the highest ratings for a township in Southeast Michigan – and that’s because of the resident support and board action.



Hohl further pointed out that this was the second year in a row the township has only levied half of the millage because they recognized the last fiscal year that the roads were in pretty good shape, so they didn’t need to levy the full millage. Once he sees where they stand, he said it’s probably his intent to bring forward another recommendation during strategic planning that they don’t levy the full road millage.



The full resolution is attached. Of note is that there will be some minor language changes made to clarify county roads, not township roads.



Photo: Coalition Against Bigger Trucks