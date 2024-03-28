Hamburg Township's First-Ever HOA Meeting is at Capacity

March 28, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Organizers are expecting a full house at the upcoming first-annual Hamburg Public Safety HOA Open Forum.



On April 17th, board members representing their neighborhood Home Owners Association (HOA) will gather to discuss a variety of issues relating to local communities.



The open forum style meeting takes place at the Hamburg Township Police Department, located at 10409 Merrill Rd.



Township officials say they are no longer taking reservations, as all seats have been filled.



Some of the topics to be discussed include:



Traffic Complaints (speeding, ATVs, MVC & contracts-public vs private roads)

Noise Complaints (barking dogs, fireworks, parties, construction)

Civil -vs- Criminal Complaints

Laws -vs- Association By-Laws

Home and Vehicle Safety

Fires (bonfire, yard clean-up, housefire)

Various Township Ordinances (what are they and where to find them)



Another HOA meeting will likely to occur later this spring.