Huron River Level Might Prevent Weed Harvesting In Hamburg

August 7, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Weed harvesting along a stretch of the Huron River in Hamburg Township might not be possible this year due to the current high water level.



Weeds are typically harvested annually and cut along an area by Ore Lake down toward M-36. The river is plagued by flooding and the harvesting helps to improve flow.



At Tuesday afternoon’s Board of Trustees meeting, it was stated that the weeds are up but the river level is too high to get the harvesting machine in the water so they might not be able to get the work done this year. Supervisor Pat Hohl stated that if they could get the equipment in the water, they probably couldn’t get down far enough to reach the weeds or get underneath the Winans Lake Road Bridge.



Logistically, the river has to be at 5 ½ feet to launch the weed harvester. Hohl reported the river was at 6.5 feet and not forecast to go down to 6 feet until next Sunday and there’s more rain in the forecast. He commented that there have been a few times in the past that they haven’t cut any weeds but felt that if it’s logistically possible, then they should proceed with the harvesting.



Hohl said the river shift is about a foot - meaning the weeds in the river are driving the water up about a foot - which then has a damming effect on the river and holds the water back. Hohl said in the past when they’ve cut weeds it has been very beneficial at times and others not really necessary but regardless, it’s good insurance.



Hohl sought input from the board on whether to proceed or not - cautioning that once they get to the end of August, the weeds die back anyway so it would be pointless. He said if they’re not harvested by the next meeting, then the board will need to have a serious discussion about if they want to harvest them at all.



It was noted that if they don’t harvest the weeds, they just die and come back the next year. Generally, the weeds don’t come back stronger but it was said that various factors such as water temperature and nutrients all have an effect.



Hohl will monitor the river level over the next couple weeks and consult with the company that provides the service. Members didn’t have a problem with proceeding if logistically possible, as the funds were already included in the budget. The cost was said to be $12,000.