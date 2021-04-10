Swarthout Road To Close For Culvert Work

April 10, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / News@whmi.com





A road closure is planned in Hamburg Township next week to replace two culverts.



Swarthout Road between Richardson Road and Pettysville Road will be completely closed to traffic Tuesday and Wednesday from 6am to 9pm each day.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that there are two culverts being replaced at two different locations on two different days. The first is located 150 feet east of Green Acres Drive. It will be opened by 9pm Tuesday evening. The next day, work will begin at 6am on the second location, which is located 350 feet west of Green Hills Drive. Work involves excavating trenches full width to place culverts and backfill.



The Road Commission notes that traffic will not be able to get through at either location and a detour will be needed. Local traffic will have access. Signs advising of the upcoming closure are in place.