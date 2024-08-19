Story Walk Coming To Hamburg Township

August 19, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Hamburg Township is the latest community to be getting a Story Walk.



The Village Trailhead on the Lakelands Trail State Park - Hamburg located next to Winkelhaus Park is getting a Story Walk made possible by Great Start Livingston and Hamburg Township. The improvement has also added a gravel lot which will double the parking capacity for the busy trailhead.



A Story Walk is a literacy-boosting project that places an illustrated children’s book along a walking route and encourages physical activity.



Officials say the Story Walk will be a great addition to the existing Little Free Library, which was generously donated by a resident, near the seating area made possible by memorial donations by another resident.



The improvements will continue through August and early September, and visitors are advised to use caution in the area when enjoying the facilities.



Anyone interested in volunteering can find more information in the bottom provided link.



Other area Story Walk locations include the Oceola Community Center in Oceola Township, and in Centennial Park in Fowlerville. Women United launched the first Reading Trail in Livingston County at Settlers Park in Hartland Township in 2020.