Sewer Overflow In Hamburg Township

April 8, 2020

Press Release:



On April 4th, 2020, a sanitary sewer overflow was discovered and stopped in a field near 5530 Hickory View. Approximately 20,000 gallons drained into a small area in a large field over a period of sixteen days. The overflow occurred because a sewer line was not stubbed off properly. The sewage spill did not drain into any bodies of water.