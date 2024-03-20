Hamburg Township Distributing Free Radon Test Kits For Residents

March 20, 2024

Hamburg Township is encouraging residents and businesses to take advantage of free radon test kits.



The township receives the kits from the Livingston County Health Department every year to distribute but unfortunately, they sometimes go to waste.



The Board of Trustees met Tuesday night and Supervisor Pat Hohl reported that they just received a fresh shipment the other day and it’s a shame that every year they end up having leftover detection kits that people don’t use and go outdated and then have to be disposed of since they have a short shelf life.



The Health Department says winter and the cold weather months are a good time for residents to test their homes, as families spend more time indoors.



Radon is a tasteless, colorless, odorless gas that can enter buildings through openings in the foundation floors and walls and become trapped, which can lead to elevated and harmful levels.



One in eight Michigan homes is likely to have an elevated level of radon, and the odorless gas is estimated to be present in about 40% of Livingston County homes.



Hohl encouraged residents to stop by the township hall off Merrill Road and take advantage of the free kits.



More information about radon and updated maps are available on the Health Department website via the provided link.