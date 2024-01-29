Hamburg Township Prepares for Huron River Flooding

January 29, 2024

Flood warning in effect for the Huron River near Hamburg, affecting both Milford and Ann Arbor as well.



Township Supervisor Pat Hohl says the river expected to crest early Tuesday afternoon.



"Not only will we have water up in yards, over roads and in crawl spaces, but we will presumably on Wednesday or Thursday, begin to have ice forming on that water," he says.



"So it's going to impede traffic. I don't think it's going to totally shut down any traffic, but it's sure going to make travel on some of the roads, particularly around Orr Lake, difficult."





Hohl says Branch Drive on the northeast corner of Ore Lake, and also Lagoon and Riverside Drive on the east and south sides of Ore Lake are affected.



The township is also keeping eye on Strawberry Lake as well.



"The worst period of time is going to be from 10am on Tuesday, until about 6pm on Friday, based on the current NOAA forecast from their flood prediction center," says Hohl.





Anyone with questions about the flood warning can contact the Hamburg Township offices, or Supervisor Hohl directly. His cell phone is on the township website posted below.