Hamburg Township Parks & Recreation Discuss Five Year Plan

September 6, 2022

Greg Coburn / news@whmi.com





The Hamburg Township Parks and Recreation committee met recently.



The five-year master plan was discussed which needs to be renewed. The township is required by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to have a recreation plan on file to apply for a grant from the state of Michigan.



A public interest survey was sent out to local residents which is one of two required input opportunities that the DNR needs to meet state requirements, the second is the meeting and the third is a public hearing before adoption.



Jeanie from the Spicer Group provided the results of the survey. The survey had 621 responses, 80% were from local residents and most of the respondents were between 50 to 69 years old. Pickleball and soccer were the most preferred activities and a dog park, more restrooms and water stations were most important.



The parks and trails are beautiful and loved was the most used comment.