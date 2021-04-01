Lawmakers Approve Funding For Bridge Repairs On Lakelands Trail

April 1, 2021

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com







The Michigan House has approved funding to repair a bridge on a popular, multi-use trail in Hamburg Township.



The measure advancing through the Legislature provides $50,000 to replace decking on the Hay Creek Bridge, just west of Chambers Road on the Mike Levine Lakelands Trail. The existing decking would be removed and replaced, and substructure repairs made as necessary. The 34-mile-long trail system travels throughout Livingston and Ingham Counties. The original railroad bridge was built in the 1890’s and was converted for trail use in 1994.



Republican State Representative Ann Bollin of Brighton Township commented that the Lakelands Trail is a beautiful community asset and the project is needed to keep the bridge safe and make sure families can continue to hike, bike and enjoy the trail for many years to come.



A press release states the project is included in annual recommendations from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund. The recommendations were made in December to the Legislature, which is working to finalize and authorize the plan. Statewide, the measure approved by the House provides $37.8 (m) million for 46 recreational development projects and 30 land acquisition projects.



Money in the Natural Resources Trust Fund comes from the development of minerals on state land – not general tax money – and is distributed on an annual basis in partnership with local governments. The money must be used for acquisition or recreational development projects, according to the Michigan Constitution. The Natural Resources Trust Fund program dates back to the 1970’s.



House Bill 4469 remains under consideration by the Senate.



Top pic - Huron River Watershed Council

Botoom pic - Facebook