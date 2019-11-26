Hamburg Township Recognized For Investment Policy

November 26, 2019

After revising its investment policy, Hamburg Township has received national policy certification.



The Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada (APT US&C) honored the township at a recent board meeting. The investment policy was reviewed and certified by the national organization. APT US&C President Mike Pettigrew, the Treasurer for the City of Ann Arbor, presented township officials with an award in recognition of the achievement. The certification requires an 18-point review of the submitted investment policy by a committee of 15 public and private sector volunteers from across the United States. Pettigrew said receiving the certification demonstrates a commitment by the township’s investment officers to safeguard the funds entrusted to them by the community and to invest safely and securely.



Treasurer Jason Negri commented they had a good policy for years that guided investment decisions but the Investment Committee recently submitted it to the APT US&C for their advice and input, and revised it further based on their feedback. Supervisor Pat Hohl says Negri and his team are to be commended for their attention to detail and dedication to prudently investing residents’ tax dollars. Director of Accounting and Finance Thelma Kubitskey says achieving the certification is “a feather in Hamburg’s cap”. She says it not only tightens up their oversights and controls but it will boost ratings and improve their financial standing in the municipal bond market.



The photo shows Hamburg Township Treasurer Jason Negri on the left, Hamburg Township Deputy Treasurer Tricia Wiggle-Bazzy on the right, and Michael Pettigrew, City of Ann Arbor Treasurer and President of the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada (APT US&C) in the middle. (JM)