Online Auction To Support Hamburg Township Historical Museum

November 2, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





An online auction is opening soon to benefit a local museum.



The Hamburg Township Historical Museum, located at 7225 Stone Street, is the second oldest building in the township. The local Historical Society aims to preserve and present the township’s history at the museum through engaging exhibits, educational programs, and events.



This Friday, a special online auction will go live to support the efforts. More than 60 items are available to bid on across a variety of categories including unique experiences; recreation items; food, drink and dining; tickets, and home décor. Rounds of golf at several area golf courses will be up for bid, along with a Chain of Lakes boat tour, a paint package, a ballroom dance or kids party, a Brighton pub crawl, gift cards, gift baskets and more. Participants can also bid on the opportunity to be a curator for a day at the museum.



The auction will be live for 2 weeks, ending November 19th, at 5pm.



Preview all the items available at www.Biddingforgood.com/hmm.