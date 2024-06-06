Hamburg Township Hall New Operating Hours

June 6, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Hamburg Township Hall has new operating hours.



Effective July 1st, the Hamburg Township Hall operating hours will be Monday through Thursday, 7:30am to 5:30pm.



The Township Hall will be closed on Fridays.



The change will be for the Hamburg Township Offices located at 10405 Merrill Road only.



All other building hours, including those for the Senior Center and Library, will remain the same.



For more information, visit the township website: www.hamburg.mi.us or contact the Clerk’s Office at clerk@hamburg.mi.us.