Revised Fireworks Ordinance Gains Final Approval In Hamburg Township

December 17, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com



A newly revised fireworks ordinance is now on the books in Hamburg Township – with mixed feelings from residents.



The Board of Trustees met Tuesday night and held a second reading and adoption of the revised fireworks ordinance.



Earlier language allowing fireworks to be discharged via permit after 11am and before 10pm on days not specifically cited under state law was removed. The state dates fall around holidays like 4th of July and Memorial Day.



Changes were made to allow a person to discharge consumer fireworks outside of the permissible hours under state law with a permit issued by the Township Board of Trustees from 11am to 11pm. It does not apply to low impact fireworks and novelties.



It was stated the same permit process for larger displays remains the same, but there is a now a permit process in place for consumer fireworks.





New language in the revised ordinance specifically states the following:



(f) No more than three (3) permits for the display of consumer fireworks under this section shall be issued to any person, firm, corporation or location in any calendar year.



(g) Consumer fireworks discharged pursuant to a permit issued under this section shall be in strict adherence to the date(s) and hours outlined in the permit and no permit shall be issued permitting the discharge of consumer fireworks before 11:00am nor after 11:00pm.



(h) Persons issued a permit under this section shall be responsible for the clean up of all debris and other material associated with the discharge of fireworks, provided further that the permit holder shall: (1) Remove and clean up all debris and other material on public property, including public streets, parks and rights-of-way within 24 hours of the discharge of the fireworks. (2) Remove and clean up all debris and other material on private property within 24 hours of receiving notice from the property owner of the presence of debris or other material associated with the discharge of fireworks on their property.



(i) On the Monday of each week of the year, the Township shall post on the official Township website a notice of all fireworks permits issued under this section for the upcoming week.





There are 11 days under state law that fireworks are allowed without needing to get permits.



Clerk Mike Dolan commented that there have been complaints from across the township and thinks they found a good and reasonable compromise that follows state law but allows for some additional over that. He reminded that the initial recommendation from public safety was not to allow anything above the state dates.



A handful of residents spoke during call to the public, both for and against the new rules.



Some in favor of the stricter regulations felt the new ordinance was a fair compromise as it’s “impossible to make everyone happy”. The amount of debris from fireworks around lake communities in yards, and on homes and boats, was again a big concern due to fire hazards and people allegedly being careless and not mindful of their neighbors. The environmental impact of debris for the lakes was another concern, along with people not being licensed or insured for the level of displays being put on. Noise has also been a big concern, and the impact on people and pets year-round.



Those against the stricter regulations said the township should not be regulating fireworks out, and people should be able to entertain and enjoy fireworks on their own property. Others were not happy with the limit of three permits per person or corporation per year. One resident stated insurance is very expensive and hard to get, and that coupled with the permit requirements make it very difficult to make a show happen.

There are four holidays per year when a permit is not needed. For example, if a show set for the 5th of July gets rained out, one resident said then they would have to scramble to try and pull insurance and permits or wait for the next holiday like Labor Day. One opposed commented that only a very small percentage of the township population is driving the changes, and “it’s disappointing…and I guess America is not free anymore”.



The revised ordinance will be published. It can be viewed in the provided link.