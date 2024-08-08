Changes On Hamburg Township Board After Primary Election

August 8, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





There will be a different board makeup in Hamburg Township following Tuesday’s Primary Election.



Longtime incumbent Republican Supervisor Pat Hohl held on to his seat over challenger Clay Gall. Clerk Mike Dolan and Treasurer Jason Negri ran unopposed. There were no Democratic challengers for those three seats.



For the contested board race on the Republican side, incumbents Chuck Menzies and Pat Hughes join candidates Joanna Hardesty and Nick Miller to face Democratic incumbent Cindy Michniewicz in the fall.



Both Hardesty and Miller are former township employees. Hardesty is a former clerk and the director of HERO, which puts on the Hamburg Family Fun Fest. Miller is a former fire chief who retired in 2022 after 30 years of service.



Longtime incumbent Bill Hahn was unseated and was a very close 5th top vote-getter.



Meanwhile, a millage proposal for fire services also passed.



Supervisor Pat Hohl told WHMI the outcome of Tuesday’s election was surprising, not only in Hamburg Township, but as he looks around the county. He said he’s very honored to be elected supervisor – he truly enjoys his job and looks forward to continuing to serve people. Hohl said he’s excited and looking forward to working together with the new board, hoping they can emulate the extreme success their board has had in the past.



Hohl further acknowledged the service that Hahn has provided over the past 16 years. He said Hahn’s efforts to put the township on the right financial path during that time have been phenomenal and greatly aided the township.



Hohl noted Hahn was a founding member of the Hamburg Flood Prevention Committee and really laid a great foundation for all of the work they’ve been able to do to try and mitigate flooding along the Huron River. He added Hahn "has been instrumental in their excellent bond rating and strong financial reserves and he will be missed”.



In regard to the fire services proposal, Hohl said they’re thankful for the voter passage that will offer them an opportunity to increase the level of safety and service they provide to residents. He said that’s really critical as they see their residents and general population continuing to age and their level of service increasing so significantly in the last five years.