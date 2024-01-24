Hamburg Twp. Public Safety Drone Team Obtains Special Designation

January 24, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Hamburg Township Public Safety Drone Team has obtained a special designation.



On Tuesday, the team received official notification that it had earned Unmanned Aircraft Systems validation status from the Michigan Mutual Aid Box Alarm System or MABAS.



Hamburg Township’s Drone Team is only the fourth team in the entire state of Michigan to receive the designation as a MABAS Drone Company and the first team comprising of members from a single agency.



Team members spent the past year preparing for the validation process to ensure that they met the strict MABAS standards - which include stringent requirements for FAA licensing, emergency management training, department policies, team operational procedures, activation/mobilization plans, and aircraft proficiency.



The process included an on-site assessment conducted by MABAS assessors on November 28th, 2023. The assessors reviewed the team’s aircraft and equipment and gauged the operational proficiency of the team members through scenario-based practical demonstrations. The process culminated with a test activation of the team on January 18th, 2024.



The Hamburg Township Public Safety Drone Team began in 2021 and is comprised of 8 members of the Hamburg Township Public Safety Department, 4 firefighters, and 4 police officers.



Public Safety Director Rick Duffany commended the team for their hard work in obtaining the designation, stating “This is an excellent accomplishment for our Drone Team. All our team members put in an enormous amount of time and effort to make this happen and I’m proud that we can provide this invaluable resource at a recognized high level not only to our own community on a daily basis but to others in need during significant emergencies or disasters.”



A press release and letter of approval are attached.