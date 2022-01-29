Hamburg Township To Host Clean-Up Day Event

January 29, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Hamburg Township’s popular clean-up day event is returning after a two year hiatus.



At a recent Board of trustees meeting, a motion was approved for Clerk Mike Dolan and staff to proceed with planning work for the event to be held on Saturday, April 23rd from 9am to 3pm – in conjunction with Earth Day weekend. $5,000 has been budgeted to host the event, which will be run by staff and volunteers.



The event had to be put on hold due to the pandemic and the township has received several calls from people inquiring about future events.



Clerk Dolan said it’s always been a very popular event but they haven’t been able to host it in a couple of years due to the pandemic. He said the event will help people get rid of stuff that’s been building up but also address blight issues and keep items off dirt roads and dead-end roads.



A variety of services will be offered including a scrap metal drive, dumpsters for large household items and scrap, compost bins, and secure document shredding - which was said to be very popular.



No construction materials, hazardous waste, household waste, paint cans or large items that cannot be hand-loaded into dumpsters will be accepted.



The event will take place at Manly Bennett Park West, at the disc golf entrance off Merrill Road. There was some brief board discussion that the township could always host another event in the fall if deemed necessary. Volunteers are also being sought for the event.



An event flyer is attached.