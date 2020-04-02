Hamburg Township Offers Clarification On Utility Bills

April 2, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com.





Hamburg Township officials are offering some clarification regarding utility bills.



To assist residents during ongoing difficult times, the Hamburg Township Board of Trustees issued directives on March 24th that utility bills would be suspended. A press release states that officials now realize that decision may cause confusion and concern for the 3000 residents who are expecting a utility bill in April and May but will not receive one. With the vast majority of township staff working from home, officials said they do not anticipate being able to handle the volume of phone calls that could result from concerned residents wondering why they have not received their utility bill.



To reduce confusion, the Board of Trustees has decided to proceed with the issuance of the utility bills but suspend all late payment penalties on those bills. Effectively, that gives residents until August 31st to pay their utility bills.