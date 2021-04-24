Chilson Road Work In Hamburg Township Starts Monday

April 24, 2021

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





A road construction project that’s expected to have a major impact on traffic in Hamburg Township is expected to start Monday.



A pavement rehabilitation and shoulder paving project is scheduled along a 1.5-mile stretch of Chilson Road from the intersection of Swarthout Road to the Hamburg Township line. Crews will mill the existing surface and then place two new courses of asphalt. The Livingston County Road Commission had to postpone the work for a week due to the recent weather.



Work is expected to begin around 7am Monday on Chilson Road.

Signage and message boards are up to warn motorists. The Road Commission advises that two-way traffic will be maintained through flag control and those traveling in the area should prepare for major delays during the course of construction.



The work is expected to be completed by Wednesday, May 4th.