Hamburg Township Approves Improvements To Hooker Road

February 9, 2023

April O'Neil / news@whmi.com



The Hamburg Township Board of Trustees approved future improvements to Hooker Road in conjunction with the Livingston County Road Commission.



Hooker Road is approximately 0.72 miles long and according to the LCRC, carries less than 1,000 vehicles per day. County Highway Engineer Jodie Tedesco determined the pavement is in poor condition and recommends minor base repair and heavy asphalting to improve the slope, structure, and longevity of the road.



Hamburg Township Supervisor Pat Hohl said the project will cost $330,000 and is eligible for 50/50 cost-sharing with the LCRC. The estimate includes feathering hot mix asphalt (HMA) into existing driveways, tree trimming, and shoulder grading.



The project is slated to be completed sometime this year. A link to the Hamburg Township meeting minutes can be found in the provided link.