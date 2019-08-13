Hamburg Twp. Clean-Up Event Set For Saturday

August 13, 2019

A township-wide event this weekend will help Hamburg residents clear out a lot of their unwanted clutter. The 2nd Annual Hamburg Township Clean-up Event is scheduled for Saturday and will run from 9am until 4pm at Manly Bennett Park West, the disc golf entrance near township offices.



Household goods and clothing will be donated to the Salvation Army; however township officials do note that they will not be able to provide receipts. Secure document shredding will be available by a licensed and bonded shredding company from noon to 4pm. There will be a compost bin and recycling for scrap metal and appliances, but not plastic and glass. No construction materials, paint cans, hazardous, or household waste allowed. Items must be able to be hand loaded into dumpsters.



Park, sports fields, and trail clean-ups will also take place that day. Volunteers are needed for this event which is being organized by Hamburg Township Parks and Recreation.



For more information, follow Hamburg Parks and Recreation on Facebook, and check @hamburg_parks on Twitter for Schedule updates. Additional information can be requested by emailing clerk@hamburg.mi.us, or by calling (810) 222-1124. (DK/MK)