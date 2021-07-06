Paving On Shehan & Whitewood In Hamburg Township

July 6, 2021

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





A paving project in Hamburg Township is expected to cause some delays for motorists.



Paving is scheduled today on Shehan Road and on Whitewood Road from McGregor Road to M-36.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that there will be high traffic impact with the project.



Traffic will be directed one way only south from M-36 to Shehan Road and then west from Whitewood Road to McGregor Road.



The work is weather dependent but should be complete by Wednesday.