Paving On Shehan & Whitewood In Hamburg Township
July 6, 2021
By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com
A paving project in Hamburg Township is expected to cause some delays for motorists.
Paving is scheduled today on Shehan Road and on Whitewood Road from McGregor Road to M-36.
The Livingston County Road Commission advises that there will be high traffic impact with the project.
Traffic will be directed one way only south from M-36 to Shehan Road and then west from Whitewood Road to McGregor Road.
The work is weather dependent but should be complete by Wednesday.